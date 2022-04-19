Samantha to play Kashmiri in her next?

Post the success of her special song, Oo Antava Mama, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been flooded with offers. Now that we have learnt that Samantha, who is known for picking up roles with finesse, has recently signed on to play the female lead in Vijay Deverakonda's new film with Shiva Nirvana. Set in Kashmir, the film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.



"Samantha will be seen in the role of a Kashmiri girl, who falls head-over-heels in love with an Army man -- played by Vijay Deverakonda. It's a challenging role that requires her to express a lot with her eyes. She is confident that this role gives her a scope to perform and has agreed to come on board," reveals a source close to the development.



A romantic drama, the film will be launched on April 21, with the principal photography expected to commence on April 23 in Kashmir.



In addition to this untitled film, Samantha will also be seen in Shaakuntalam, Yashoda and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It has also been announced that she will be making her Hollywood debut with The Arrangements Of Love.



