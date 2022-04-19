Gear up for actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's web film Thar

Actor Satish Kaushik took to Instagram to announce his next film Thar today. Set in the arid Thar region of Rajasthan, the much-anticipated trailer was posted on Netflix India’s YouTube channel on Monday.

The trailer touches base with Western Noir Thrillers and shows veteran actor Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor as men on opposite sides of the law. Actor Satish Kaushik plays the role of a cop assisting Anil Kapoor’s reprisal in solving a gruesome murder mystery that took place in the desert.

The father-son-duo will be pairing up on-screen for the second time for Thar, after AK vs AK in 2020.

Anil Kapoor also posted the trailer on Instagram and captioned it “Mysteries and mirages, twists and turns. In the heart of an unforgiving desert, unfolds a gritty thriller, unlike any other. #TharOnNetflix"

The noir suspense is set to thrill audiences May 6th onwards and marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary. Raj has also scripted the film and co-written the dialogues with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

The film will also feature actors Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mukti Mohan, and Jitendra Joshi.