The actor says she is very happy to be able to keep the audiences entertained through her work

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all geared up for her third release, Ajeeb Daastaans during the pandemic. Even during the lockdown, the actress was spotted in noteworthy OTT content like Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari that graced the theatres during Diwali.

Speaking about the same, Fatima shares, "With my third release, Ajeeb Daastaans just days away, it makes me feel really grateful that even though I was sitting in isolation, my work is reaching the audiences".

A still from Ajeeb Daastaans

She further adds, "Starting with Ludo's success on OTT and then Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari being the first film to release in theatres once the lockdown eased, I'm very happy that I am able to keep audiences entertained through my work".

By the look of it, it is safe to say that the actress is on a roll with multiple releases lined up. She started her year on a working note, on the sets of an unannounced project in Rajasthan, and has been working ever since.

Apart from Ajeeb Daastaans, Fatima also has an unannounced project with actor Anil Kapoor and a performance centric remake of Tamil film, Aruvi in her kitty.