Nushrratt Bharuccha is once again geared up for a new release. Titled Ajeeb Daastaans, this is her first release of the year. She was last seen in the lead role in Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao which was received well in 2020. The actress portrays the character of Meenal, who struggles hard to make ends meet and provide the best for her family. And to get into the skin of her character, Nushrratt took inspiration from her househelp.

Talking about the preparation for her character, the actress reveals she keenly observed her househelp's mannerisms and characteristics. “She was a great reference point for me and unknowingly, she helped me tremendously to get a deeper understanding of my character in the film,” says the actress.

Nushrratt further adds, "I saw a similarity between Meenal and my househelp, and the lives they lead. Meenal works hard to provide for her son, and makes the most of all the opportunities she gets." Sharing more about why she admires her househelp, the actress explains, "My househelp is absolutely adorable! Although she comes home for just about four hours, she makes us all feel happy with her banter. I adore her because of her spirit to fight, and she does that with a sweet smile on her face always. This is what I have tried to emulate onscreen for Ajeeb Dastaans."

With Ajeeb Daastaans, Nushrratt has five other films Hurdang, Chorii, Janhit Mein Jaari, and Ram Setu in the pipeline.