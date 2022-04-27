Actor Kiccha Sudeep clears the air with Ajay Devgn on debate of Hindi being the “national language”

Ending the ongoing debate between actors Kichcha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn on the idea of Hindi being considered the “national language of India”, Kiccha took to Twitter on Wednesday to clarify that the statement he made with regard to Hindi earlier was in a totally different context to the one that Ajay Devgn had understood.

The public discussion on Twitter began when Kiccha made a comment earlier at the film launch of R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever. When questioned about a Kannada film becoming a pan-Indian hit, Sudeep was quoted as telling the media, “You said that a pan-India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today, we are making films that are going everywhere (sic).”

In reply to Kiccha’s comment, Ajay tweeted asking him why he was releasing movies in his mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi, if Hindi was not “our national language”. Ajay wrote on Twitter, “Brother, if Hindi is not our national language according to you, then why do you release films made in your mother tongue dubbed in Hindi? Hindi is our mother tongue, and our national language, and it will always be. Jana Gana Mana (sic).”

Following this retort, Kiccha quoted Ajay’s Hindi tweet and clarified saying, “Hello Ajay Devgn sir. The context to why I said that line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably, will emphasis(e) on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn’t to hurt, provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir? I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest, as I said the line in a totally different context. Much love and wishes to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon (sic).”

He further wrote, “And sir Ajay Devgn, I did understand the text you sent in Hindi. That’s only because we all have respected, loved and learnt Hindi. No offense sir, but was wondering what the situation would be if my response was typed in Kannada!! Don’t we too belong to India sir? (sic)”

Ajay Devgn responded to his tweet by saying, “Hi Kiccha Sudeep, You are a friend. Thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation (sic).”

Kiccha then replied, “Translation and interpretations are perspectives sir. That’s the reason not reacting without knowing the complete matter, matters. I don’t blame you Ajay Devgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if I had received a tweet from you for a creative reason. Love and Regards (sic).”

Incidentally, Ajay was recently seen in a cameo appearance in director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR along with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt. The film, which was a pan-India release, was dubbed in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.