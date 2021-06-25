Ajay Devgn on Friday took to social media to inform that he has acquired the rights of 2021 Telugu hit, Naandhi. He wants to remake it in Hindi.



For the uninitiated, Naandhi is a courtroom drama that explores loopholes in the administration. The original version, directed by debutant Vijay Kanakamedala and starring Allari Naresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, received immense critical acclaim as well as commercial success.







Ajay has collaborated with V. Venkata Ramana Reddy, popularly known as Dil Raju, for the same. Commenting on the collaboration, Ajay shared, “Naandhi is an important film, exposing certain loopholes in the administration. The original Telugu version was effective and touched a raw nerve. Dil Raju and I have decided to join hands in remaking this film in Hindi to reach out to a larger audience.”

Also read | Ajay Devgn to make his digital debut with crime-thriller, Rudra



Calling it early days, Devgn added, “The script is being finalised. Once we have the cast & key talent in place, I may be able to say more.”



Produced by Ajay Devgn, Dil Raju, Kuldeep Rathore and Parag Desai (Mumbai Talkeez), the film is currently in the process of locking the director and the cast.