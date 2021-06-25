Singer Palak Mucchal's latest song Kya Kiya Hai Tune, which is part of the soundtrack of Broken But Beautiful 3 is a soul-stirring melody. The song has garnered nearly two million views on YouTube. A song about lovers, it features the lead actors Siddharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. The male vocals have been sung by Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik. “It is always a treat to sing for Amaal. I have actually sung some of the most amazing songs of my career that were composed by him including Kaun Tujhe Yun Pyar Karega (from MS Dhoni) and Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar (from Sanam Re). When I heard Kya Kiya Hai Tune, I loved the melody and the lyrics. It’s a happy, breezy romantic song. We recorded during the lockdown. I was in Mumbai and he was in Dubai, so it was recorded virtually,” reveals Palak.

The singer, like the rest of the world, has been working from home, and has recorded quite a few songs in the last one year. She says, the new way of working has surprised her and she isn’t complaining. “When we started recording online last year, I thought it would be challenging and dispiriting because the vibe in a recording studio is different. But we have smoothly adapted to this way of working and I quite like it. Although, if we had the option to go and record in a studio, I would prefer that any day,” she says.

Some of Palak’s biggest hits so far include tracks like Meri Aashiqui (Aashiqui 2), Jumme Ki Raat (Kick), and Kaabil Hoon (from Kaabil). But the list will be incomplete without the mention of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo). “Many such milestone songs have come in my career, particularly after my first song Laapata from Ek Tha Tiger. But I remember after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo released, it became such a big hit. Everyone was trying to recreate the signature dance. When I went on my US tour, I realised that this was a hit there as well,” offers the singer.

It’s not just her songs that make Palak a sort of youth icon, the singer has been actively supporting social causes since she started her career as a child. “I was lucky to translate my intentions to action. I remember raising funds for families of Kargil soldiers. After that my brother Palash and I have been performing at concerts to raise funds for children suffering from heart ailments,” recalls the singer. Even during the pandemic, Palak has been actively helping people. Going forward, Palak will drop more singles and will be heard in upcoming films and web series.

Quick takes

Who is the most fun composer to work with?

Himesh Reshammiya. He challenged me to sing songs like Ice Cream Khaoongi. He has always encouraged me to break boundaries and sing songs from different genres.

Which are the most challenging songs of your career?

Definitely Ice Cream Khaoongi and Jumme Ki Raat.

How important is your social media presence to you?

I think it is very important and we realised how crucial it is during the pandemic. Apart from that, it also helps me keep in touch with my fans.

Which singers have inspired you?

Lata Mangeshkar has been my idol and inspires me. Ever since my childhood, I have always heard her songs, and every song of hers is like a lesson.



What are your singing rituals?

I do riyaaz every day, and I pick one of Lata ji’s songs and I dare myself to sing like her. I don’t overstrain my vocal cords. I usually do my riyaaz for one hour, but if I have to record more than one song, I reduce my practice time.



ayeshatabassum@ newindianexpress.com

@aishatax