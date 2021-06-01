Ace composer Amaal Mallik along with his brother, internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Armaan Mallik’s latest song Kya Kiya Hai Tune from ALTBalaji's romance drama Broken But Beautiful 3 has been trending across all the digital platforms crossing six Million views in four days.

The web series started streaming on May 29, has been hugely appreciated by viewers across the globe, and the music of the franchise is one of the key factors to its success.

The song has created a buzz on the internet, with the melody topping charts in India and across Twitter trends in Columbia, Turkey, Mexico, Srilanka, Bangladesh among other countries. Featuring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, the romantic song is created by Amaal Mallik, who recently collaborated with Grammy award winner Dua Lipa. The lyrics are by Rashmi Virag.

The song has been received with much fervour, across the globe and has struck the right chord, making it the love anthem of the year.

Still from the song Kya Kiya Hai Tune of Broken But Beautiful 3

Commenting on the popularity of the song, Amaal Mallik says, "The fabulous response to the song has once again reinstated my faith in creating similar songs of this genre. Melodically speaking, the tune had to have the freshness, the feeling of newly being in love. The objective was to capture the emotion between the end and beginning of something extraordinary. The emotion of gratitude come through the lyrics as my director Priyanka (Ghose) wanted to speak about how loving someone makes them feel alive all over again, and that I believe was achieved beautifully. I have a very decent understanding of the figments of love as I have seen such lovers around me, and sometimes my relationship issues too have helped me gather thoughts for my songs."

Talking about co-singer and brother Armaan Mallik, he says, "Armaan seems to be giving me a hard time choosing new compliments for his singing. Each time he delivers, I realise that this guy can probably sing any genre with ease. This not only proves his singing ability but his emotional intelligence as well. Accompanying him is the very talented Palak Muchchal.”

Produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari, the series showcases the ups and downs in Agastya (Sidharth Shukla) and Rumi's (Sonia Rathee) relationship, where the obsession never ends, but shifts. The series also features Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra, Bijay Anand and Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.

