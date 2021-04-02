Parineeta Chopra-starrer Saina may have received mixed reviews for its storyline and portrayal of the Indian athlete Saina Nehwal’s life and achievements but its music has been garnering a positive response. Saina, unlike other recent films that usually feature songs by multiple composers, owes its entire music track to one composer, Amaal Mallik.



The young musician who is known for superhits such as Sooraj Dooba Hai (Roy), Kar Gayi Chull (Kapoor & Sons), Roke Na Ruke Naina (Badrinath Ki Dulhania) and Yeh Aaina (Kabir Singh) is the man behind Saina’s music album. “This is the longest project that I have worked on. I clearly remember signing it when I was 26 years old, on November 17, 2017. We took four years on the soundtrack, and it’s been a beautiful journey. This was the first time I handled the entire sound scape of a movie. The reason for me to get on board was the fact that it is about a sport that’s not really spoken about much and it is the story of this inspiring Indian athlete who went against all odds to become the World No.1,” says Amaal. Role analysis Of all the songs, the track Parinda is the most popular.



The music composer says although the film’s score is special to him, Parinda stands out. “This is one of my most heartfelt scores and toughest songs. It is integral to the script but at the same time it is a relatable track to everyone who aspires to achieve great things in life, the lyrics especially worked very well. Credit goes to lyricist Manoj Muntashir for the thoughtful lines. Also the Macedonia orchestra played for this track and that added to its beauty,” he says.



The USP about Amaal’s approach to music is that he isn’t restricted by any genre. Whether it is romantic tracks, sports anthems or songs in comedies, the composer seamlessly switches between different genres. “I try to get into the skin of the characters I am composing for (so genre is never a challenge). When I was composing for Badrinath Ki Dulhania, I thought of myself as Badri, then when I was working on M.S. Dhoni, I felt I was Dhoni. When I started work on Saina, I believed that I was living her life. So the music comes from this insight,” explains the composer. Big brother While Amaal is known for his compositions, his brother Armaan Malik is among the most popular singers in India. But because of their names and their similar faces, audiences tend to mix up their identities. “He is the biggest pin-up boy in the country right now and I really look up to him. The way he balances his success and adulation, while staying level-headed is truly admirable,” enthuses Amaal.



He also says that the only time they disagree is while recording. For Main Hoon Na Tere Saath, a track from Saina, Armaan has lent his voice. “I am the toughest taskmaster he can have. We go crazy during recordings. I lock him in the studio and make him sing several times till I get what I want. Our brotherhood is like that of Tom and Jerry. But as an artiste, even if he wasn’t my brother, I would still admire his singing and versatility,” says Amaal, who is working on his next single.



ayeshatabassum@newindianexpress.com

@aishatax