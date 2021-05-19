The unique posters, teaser and trailer of ALTBalaji's highly-anticipated web show, Broken But Beautiful 3 has created a stir around its lead characters Agastya and Rumi portrayed by Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, respectively.

While the viewers have well appreciated Sidharth's character poster, where he seems dejected and helpless, his character introduction video dives deeper into his personality. Agastya is idealist, opinionated, and rebellious, and he believes he is a boon to the theatre world. Agastya, an aspiring director, is seen as a taskmaster and not the one to compromise on anything when it comes to his work.

Poster of Broken But Beautiful 3

Broken But Beautiful 3 is the story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai — two people from very different worlds. Not only are their worlds poles apart, but they are also a complete contrast to each other. He is a struggling artiste, she is a poor little rich girl. But unfortunately, opposites attract. Both knew what they wanted, but not what they needed.

Eventually, they both experienced love and heartbreak. Love came looking for them when they were chasing their obsessions.

Produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari of 11:11 Productions and directed by Priyanka Ghose, Broken Beautiful features Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee, Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra and Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.