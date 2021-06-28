If there’s one crossover star who is truly a globetrotter, it has to be Priyanka Chopra Jonas aka PeeCee. The actress has been giving major fashion and business goals during the last one week, and has been treating her followers on social media with some fun updates… here’s what she’s been up to!

PeeCee who lives in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas, is currently in New York. The actress ventured into the food business by opening Sona, an Indian restaurant, in NYC in March earlier this year. Though it’s been nearly three months since it started business, PeeCee was able to visit her restaurant only on Saturday, and it appeared from her Insta stories that the actress had a ball! She was with her friends and investments manager Anjula Acharia, and sampled some pakoras, prawns, a cone-shaped dosa with chutneys, and also pani puri. The menu of Sona has been curated by chef Hari Nayak who is known for his signature fusion foods.

Priyanka also posted pictures on Instagram and her excitement was evident in the accompanying caption. She wrote, “I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City.”

Before she flew back to the US, PeeCee was in London. She wrapped up shoot for the series Citadel, and also finished shooting for the movie Text For You.

On Sunday, Priyanka stepped out in a white dress to celebrate Pride Month in New York. She looked stunningly stylish in an all white coordinate blouse with a thigh high skirt and completed her look with nude pumps and gold-toned accessories. Her Instagram post was captioned, “Sunday’s OOTD. Feeling the love in NYC… Happy Pride! (sic).”

Looks like Priyanka is living it up in NYC. Even though the world seems to be in a phase of uncertainty, PeeCee is jet-setting around the globe.