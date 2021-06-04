Television actor Sidharth Shukla who rose to fame post winning Big Boss season 13 is back on screens with his digital debut show Broken But Beautiful 3. The actor will be seen playing the protagonist Agastya, an idealistic and opinionated theatre director who finds himself in the web of being dejected and helpless. Talking to Indulge in an exclusive interview, Sidharth reveals that he faced similar situations in life and his emotional struggles made him relate to the character more. “There have been times when I have gone through similar emotional situations. This was the main reasons I loved the character. He is real and relatable,” says the actor.

The last two seasons of the show dealt with love and passion and the third season too follows a similar thread. However, Sidharth says, the story is different. “The stories, the characters and everything is different about this season from the past seasons. Love and passion maybe a common thread which is why it’s Broken But Beautiful,” explains the actor.

Siddharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in Broken But Beautiful

While Sidharth has had immense following ever since he started appearing on TV, his popularity shot up after his participation in Bigg Boss. When asked if this kind of admiration puts more pressure on him, the actor says it's nothing like that. “I don’t see it as pressure. Rather I feel blessed that I have so much love coming from people and they are looking forward to seeing me back on screen,” confesses the actor and informs that he is taking one step at a time and not thinking much about future projects.

As of now Sidharth’s eyes are set on challenges and entertaining the audience. “As an actor I’m hungry to grow, medium doesn’t really matter. The deciding factors would be my character, the team behind the project, the overall graph of my character and the script, there are many other factors which take precedence,” he says.

Produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari, the series stars Sonia Rathee opposite Sidharth Shukla. The duo is in a relationship, where the obsession never ends, but shifts. The series also features Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra, Bijay Anand and Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.

Streaming on ALTBalaji

priyanka.chandani@newindianexpress.com