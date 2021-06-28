Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding was one of the most-anticipated events of 2018. The ceremony that was held at Italy's Lake Como was strictly private and people got a glimpse of their favourite stars' wedding only when the couple posted images on their official social media accounts.

However, new images of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh raising a toast and taking a boat ride around the wedding venue are doing the rounds on social media.

The unseen images from their wedding ceremony were posted by one of their fan clubs on Instagram. Deepika and Ranveer can be seen holding champagne glasses in their hands, and from their outfits it's evident that this could have either taken place before or soon after their wedding ceremony.

In other pictures the couple is seen enjoying a boat ride. In all these images, Deepika and Ranveer are dressed for their Konkani wedding, and the newly leaked pictures have gone viral on the Internet.

See the post here.

Deepika and Ranveer last shot for Kabir Khan's movie 83, a biopic on India's first cricket World Cup victory. Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev, the former Indian cricketer who led India win its first World Cup, and Deepika plays the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.

