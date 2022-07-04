Samantha Ruth Prabhu to headline Taapsee Pannu’s next project as a producer

Taapsee Pannu, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu, is set to produce another film that will be headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, after Dhak Dhak. The actress opened up during a conversation with a media portal about making her debut as a producer and backing another film. “There is something that we are working together on. We will announce what it is very soon. But yes, we are working on something together. I will be producing it (sic),” Taapsee is reported to have told the media source.

Discussing her plans for the film further, she said that she is excited about the project and that she may also act in the film. “If there is a part in it that I can do, then I would, but she (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) is going to be leading it. There is a different kind of excitement (sic),” she was quoted as saying.

Taapsee also shared that she was excited about her debut movie as a producer, Dhak Dhak, which stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza Rekhi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. “When I see Dhak Dhak’s everyday call sheet, everyday pictures, and videos from the location, there is a different childlike excitement in me to see that happening. It feels like, how you feel it’s your baby kind of a feeling, it feels like that only. So it’s a different kind of excitement when I assess Dhak Dhak (sic),” she was quoted as saying by the media house.