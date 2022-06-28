Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi set major travel goals as they cross world’s highest motorable pass in Ladakh

Actors Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Sanjana Sanghi, who are currently in Ladakh to shoot for their upcoming film Dhak Dhak, appear to have made their 40-day schedule more adventurous by choosing to ride on bikes from Delhi to the Khardung La to shoot a scene there, instead of taking other available transport.

Khardung La is the highest motorable pass in the world and is known for its extreme weather, including heavy rainfall, sandstorms, and temperatures ranging anywhere between 48 degrees and -2 degrees.

Talking about the experience, Dia Mirza said, “The most memorable instance for us as artistes on this film was making it to the Khardung La pass! It holds such deep significance to each of our characters in the story and each one of us felt it. Immense gratitude for the Indian Army for making the experience smoother for us (sic).”

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is reportedly fond of bike rides, shared that she pushed her limits through this journey. “I was the most excited about this schedule as I love going for bike rides, but this journey pushed my limits, personally and as an actor. We made it through all the ups and downs and reached Khardung La! It was an unbelievable and exhilarating experience to shoot there and by the end of it, I know that I’ve learned so much more about myself as a performer and a person (sic).”

Ratna Pathak Shah, who also rode a bike to cross the pass, says she would have laughed at herself if anyone had told her before that she would be doing this at the age of 65. “If someone had told me six months ago that I would be riding a bike all the way to Ladakh at 65, I would have laughed! This film has been special to me in many ways. It has forced me to face my fears, taught me to trust myself, my colleagues, and my crew in stressful situations, taken me to one of the most beautiful and awe-inspiring places in the world and introduced me to some wonderful people. When a film becomes an adventure for all involved, it stops being a product and becomes an experience. The story becomes a part of us (sic).”



Sanjana Sanghi added, “There are some moments in life that simply don’t feel real, that are just larger than life! Being on the road for weeks had been a transformational journey, culminating at the breathtaking Khardung La pass. It’s been challenging and physically grueling, yet tremendously satisfying (sic).”



Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Outsiders Films production in association with BLM Pictures, Dhak Dhak is directed by Tarun Dudeja and will hit screens in 2023.