Taapsee Pannu on her love for sports stars like Mithali Raj: ‘I am starstruck’

Following the trailer release of the upcoming biographical sports drama, Shabaash Mithu, actress Taapsee Pannu has opened up about how excited she is about the film and about playing the role of former Team India captain Mithali Raj.

Sharing that she is starstruck with sports stars, Taapsee explained that she had a lot of admiration for sports and all sportspersons. She was quoted as saying, “I haven’t seen many movies while growing up until college but I have followed sports since my childhood. So, whenever I see a sports star, I am always starstruck which comes with the huge amount of respect that I have for each one of them. I always ensure that I don’t trespass a line when I have a sports star around me and avoid being my usual chirpy self.”

Directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu will release in theatres on July 15.

Apart from Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee has Loop Lapeta, Do Baara, Who Ladki Hai Kahaan, Blurr, Afwaah, and Dhunki releasing this year and early next year.

The actress was recently spotted vacationing in France with her sister, Shagun. The two of them went on the trip shortly after the Cannes Film Festival.