Shabaash Mithu trailer: Taapsee Pannu steps plays cricketer Mithali Raj in rousing video, watch

The trailer of Shabaash Mithu, starring Taapsee Pannu, has just dropped. The film is a biopic based on the life of ace cricketer Mithali Raj, the former captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team. Mithali Raj has a 23-year career in international cricket and has made over 10,000 runs in ODI, breaking several records. The film follows her journey of becoming a cricketer against all odds.

In the trailer, Taapsee Pannu plays Mithu, a girl who dreams of becoming cricketer. However, she is mocked by everyone for this wish, except by her coach, played by Vijay Raaz. He sees the potential in her and takes her on board the girls cricket team. However, nothing comes easy for Mithu as she is bullied and ridiculed. She learns to stand tall against the mockery, and holds her own against society. The film promises to be an inspiring biopic, even if a tad cliched.