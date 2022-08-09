Ayushmann Khurrana's favourite pastime is scouting for music

Actor, singer, and television host Ayushmann Khurrana is always trying to scout for songs and is constantly on the lookout for new music. The actor is a music aficionado and enjoys a varied range of music.

The talented actor also has an app on his phone having an extensive playlist that identifies music playing in the background and if any particular track would catch his fancy, he immediately identifies it with the app and adds it to his playlist.

Ayushmann told the media: "I have enjoyed music since I was a child and it is almost like a language for me. I think it comes from my grandmom (dadi). She was like an encyclopedia on films and enjoyed all kinds of music. Similarly, I have the perfect song for every occasion in my head and I thoroughly enjoy discovering more songs (sic)."

He further added: "I am constantly looking for new music across genres. I also enjoy music of different languages (sic)."

Ayushmann has crooned several numbers such as Pani da rang, O heeriye, Mitti di khushboo, and Mere liye tum kaafi ho, among many others.

According to reports, he found a band named Ayushmann Bhava a few years ago because of his love and passion for music.

Khurrana has also won several awards like a National Film Award and four Filmfare Awards and has appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list for 2013 and 2019.

On the acting front, Ayushmann will be seen in An Action Hero directed by Anirudh Iyer and Doctor G by Anubhuti Kashyap.

