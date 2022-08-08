Nagarjuna on Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut: ‘Great to see him grow as an actor’

Telugu superstar, Nagarjuna Akkineni took to social media on Sunday to share his thoughts on Aamir Khan’s upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The Mass actor called the film a breath of fresh air and added that it was wonderful to watch his son Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor.

“Had the privilege of watching Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. A breath of fresh air. A film which goes more than surface deep. A film which stirs you from deep within!! Makes you smile, cry, laugh and ponder!! It comes with a simple message saying love and innocence conquers all!! (sic)” the actor shared on Twitter.

The film, which is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya. Adapted by actor Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, the film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. It is scheduled to hit screens on August 11.

Reports state that Nagarjuna watched a special screening for the film on August 7. Earlier, Aamir had also screened the film at Chiranjeevi’s house which was attended by Naga Chaitanya, Aamir, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, S.S. Rajamouli and Sukumar.

Naga opened up in an interview on the reactions from the screening saying, “That was an amazing moment! The fact that I was sitting in the same room with amazing filmmakers and directors was brilliant. It was a great evening for me to hear them talk about the film and my performance. They all had their takes on the film which Aamir sir took back. He is a master at picking up opinions from everyone and making them his own and applying them to his work. I've seen him do that with Laal Singh throughout (sic).”

Reports stated that the role played by Naga in the film was earlier offered to Vijay Sethupathi but the actor had to opt out of the project. Naga in another interview shared his thoughts on replacing the Tamil actor.

“Honestly, I am not really sure about what happened with Vijay sir. They just told me that dates were a problem and nothing more than that. But from what I did understand is that when Vijay sir was supposed to play the character, they were going to design him like a Tamil-speaking boy travelling up North and you know this whole chemistry happening but with me, it became a Telugu-speaking boy because I am from AP Telangana. I look up to Vijay sir a lot, I am a huge fan of his work. He is fantastic, even in the last film I saw which is Vikram I enjoyed his role (sic),” the Thank You actor was quoted as saying.