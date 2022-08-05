Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee approves the depiction of Sardars in Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to generate hype for the film. Media sources state that the trailer and the songs are being appreciated by people on social media. Recently, Aamir showed the film to the members of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and stated that he was touched by their response as the members loved the film, according to media sources.

“I was very touched with the reaction of the members of the SGPC. I am so glad that our film touched their hearts so deeply (sic),” the actor was quoted as saying.

Laal Singh Chaddha which is an official remake of Tom Hank’s Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, is set in Punjab and therefore the actor screened the film for the organisation.

Also read: Latest track from Laal Singh Chaddha, titled Tere Hawaale is out!

Reports stated that before the shooting for the film commenced, the makers showed the script to the members of the SGPC as they wanted to get the details right. Aamir is playing the role of a Sardar in the film.

Also read: Koffee with Karan season 7: Aamir Khan says that Kareena Kapoor Khan had to screen test for Laal Singh Chaddha

On the topic of releasing the film on OTT platforms, Aamir told media sources that he was in no rush to release the film for streaming, saying “I think the curiosity of going to theatres has reduced because films come on OTT right after they come in theatres, they come on OTT very fast. So I have always tried to keep a 6-month gap for my films. I don't know what the industry follows, but I like to keep a 6-month gap. So that's what I tried to do for all my films and up till now, we have managed that (sic).”

Laal Singh Chaddha will be released in theatres on August 11. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya along with Aamir.