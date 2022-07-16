Song Tur Kalleyan from Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha unveiled

The song Tur Kalleyan from Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha was released on Friday morning. Pritam composed this musical euphoria, and Amitabh Bhattacharya jotted down its motivational lyrics. Arijit Singh, Shadab and Altamash gave the vocals for this ecstatic number.

Tur Kalleyan is a song that embodies the spirit of Laal Singh Chaddha. The song focuses on looking for silver linings and a better future. It describes Laal Singh Chaddha’s journey to loving himself.

While the song is released in audio format, it is said that the team of the film travelled to several different places to shoot the song. The song was the longest sequence shot in the movie. Aamir, enduring knee pain before the Tur Kalleyan shoot, shot the sequence in the same condition as he did not want to delay the shooting any further.

The makers have released the songs without the video, giving the lyricists, composers, musicians, and technicians the centre stage.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni.

It is an official remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks movie Forrest Gump. The film will be released on August 11.

