Aamir Khan injures himself while shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan suffered a knee injury while shooting a long running sequence in the film Laal Singh Chaddha.

During the shooting, when Aamir started filming for the sequence, his knee was injured and he had to undergo physiotherapy. But, according to reports, he refused to give up and took painkillers to avoid any pain while he was running.

According to sources, Aamir, who is referred to as Mr Perfectionist, was keen not to waste a single minute as the shooting of the film was already delayed due to the pandemic. And this time, he was not willing to wait anymore and decided to continue the shoot of this long-running sequence, the sources added. Though it was not easy for him, reports say that he tried to do his best.

In the 'running sequence', Laal Singh Chaddha runs for years, passing through numerous picturesque locations in India, and achieving another milestone in his life.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks movie Forrest Gump. The film is set to be released on August 11.

