Aamir Khan opens up about his first heartbreak

During the launch of the song Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi from his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan opened up about the story of his first heartbreak. According to media sources, talking to young Indian creators the actor said, “This was the time when I used to play tennis, she was also in the same club with me, and one fine day I found out that she left the country with her family."

Aamir told the audience that the girl was a close friend of his and was clueless about the actor’s feelings.

"I was very heartbroken, and the tricky part is that she doesn't know. Bas Ek hi cheez achi hui ki main bohot accha tennis player ban gaya (Only good thing was I became a very good tennis player). Later after some years, I played tennis in state-level championships and became a state-level champion," said Aamir as per media sources.

Aamir will be soon seen in Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya (marking his Bollywood debut) and Mona Singh. The film directed by Advait Chandan (Secert Superstar) will be released on August 11, 2022. The film has been produces by Viacom 18 studios and will be Aamir’s return to the silver screen after about four years. He was last seen in 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan.

Laal Singh Chadda is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The story deals with the journey of a slow witted and kind man called Forrest Gump. It shows the character from his childhood to adulthood and how he witnesses and influences some era-defining moments during his lifetime. Forrest Gump is considered to be classic and Hank’s performance received critical acclaim.

Aamir separated from his wife Kiran Rao in July 2021. They were married for 15 years and had met on the sets of Lagaan in 2001 where Kiran was an assistant director.



