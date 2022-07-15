Aamir Khan holds 'Laal Singh Chaddha' preview at Chiranjeevi's house

Bollywood actor, Aamir Khan recently organised a special screening of his much-hyped upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. The screening was held at Megastar Chiranjeevi’s house and was attended by select guests from the Telugu-film industry.

The people who attended the screening included Telugu filmmakers, S S Rajamouli (RRR) and Sukumar (Pushpa and 1:Nennokkadine), Telugu star, Akkineni Nagarjuna and actor, Naga Chaitanya. A picture of the celebs at a screening soon went viral on social media.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film explores the story of Laal over five decades and his journey touching upon important events in Indian history. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. Naga Chaitanya is making his Hindi-language debut with the film.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chadda is set to hit screens on August 11, 2022. The film has been produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 studios according to sources. The music has been scored by Tanuj Tiku and Pritam. Hemanti Sarkar serves as the editor for the movie.

Laal Singh Chadda will be Aamir’s first film in the last three years. He was last seen in the 2018 film, Thugs of Hindostan, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the 2022 film, Bangarraju with his father, Nagarjuna. He will also appear as the lead in Vikram Kumar’s Telugu language film, Thank you, which is scheduled for a July 22, 2022 release.

