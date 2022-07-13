Naga Chaitanya says that he picks up scripts depending on audience preferences

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya recently opened up in an interview about how he selects a script. The actor told media sources that he has started thinking about audiences before selecting a story now, adding that the preferences of the viewers have changed in recent times.

“For me, a lot has changed in recent months. When I am listening to a script, it is ‘If I cut a trailer to this script, will they come to the theatre and watch it or will they be happy watching it at home?’ Because I have noticed that with a lot of good films, the audience is happily watching them at home also (sic),” the actor said.”

According to reports, the actor said that the audiences have ‘evolved’ during the pandemic.

“They are not putting down the film or insulting it in any way. It's just...how they have evolved post the pandemic,” the actor told media sources.

The Love Story actor shared that he has been trying new methods to choose a film for the last few months. He said in the interview, “More than the character, more than the sensibilities, the director, this has become a new angle that’s attached to my thought process (sic).”

Naga added that he prefers to be told about the platform for release of a film when the producer approaches him with a script. He said in the interview, “I don’t like to go the theatrical route and somewhere switch to the OTT route. I don’t think that’s right. Let’s be clear from the beginning itself (sic).”

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Telugu film Bangarraju along with his father Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will next be seen in Vikram Kumar’s upcoming drama, Thank You. The film which has been written by B.V.S Ravi also stars Rashi Khanna, Malvika Nair and Avika Gor. Thank You is slated for a July 22, 2022 release.



