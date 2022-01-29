Nagarjuna's The Ghost team is headed to Dubai for its next schedule

Fresh from the success of Bangarraju, Nagarjuna Akkineni is all geared up to resume the shooting of his upcoming film The Ghost. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the action-packed emotional drama will commence its new schedule in Dubai on February 3.



"A 15-day schedule will kickstart on February 3 in Dubai wherein three major action sequences will be shot featuring Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan under the supervision of Thai action director Seelum Pradit aka Nung. With this, a major portion of the film will be completed," says Praveen.



Also starring Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran, The Ghost has Nagarjuna playing the role of an ex-RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent who had held multiple positions in the Armed forces, secret services and intelligence before hanging his boots as an agent at the Indian embassy in the United Kingdom.



The film also showcases Nagarjuna sporting a salt-and-pepper look for the part. "Nagarjuna will be seen in two distinct avatars. In the beginning, when he works as an agent, he is an active and attractive officer. After retirement, he gives up hope in life and doesn't want to prove anything to anyone and goes on to sport this shaggy look. This look of his reflects his careless attitude in the film," adds Praveen.



Produced by Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar, The Ghost is slated for release in the second half of this year.