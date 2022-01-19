Sonal Chauhan to star opposite Akkineni Nagarjuna in The Ghost

Sonal Chauhan will play the female lead in Akkineni Nagarjuna-led The Ghost. It was reported earlier that Jacqueline Fernandez has been cast in the film, replacing Kajal Aggarwal. The makers were also reportedly in talks with Faria Abdullah for the role. However, according to sources, Sonal has come on board for The Ghost.



A source close to the film said, “Makers felt Sonal Chauhan was the best fit for the lead role opposite Nagarjuna in The Ghost. They felt both the actors Sonal and Nagarjuna would make for a fine on-screen pair and that’s when they approached her. The two are definitely going to portray some great chemistry in the film."



Sonal made her debut in Jannat in 2008. She's been in films like Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap, Paltan, The Power and others. In Telugu, she has appeared in Rainbow, Pandaga Chesko, Sher, Dictator and Ruler.



Nagarjuna, meanwhile, is returning to Hindi cinema with Brahmastra. The actor essays an archaeologist in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film, which is set to release on September 9 this year.