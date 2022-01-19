Sivakarthikeyan to star in Bangarraju director Kalyan Krishna's next?

Director Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, who is basking in the success of Bangarraju, has landed an opportunity to direct a Telugu-Tamil bilingual for Studio Green Productions. The film will mark the debut of Kalyan in Tamil. Grapevine is that Kalyan has approached actor Sivakarthikeyan for the lead actor's role and the director has received a positive nod from the actor.

"Sivakarthikeyan is impressed with the script and has asked the director to develop it further. He is showing keen interest to be a part of this film provided all other modalities are being worked out," says a source adding, "Sivakarthikeyan is now looking at stories that would appeal to his native as well as Telugu audience in a big way and is prioritising scripts written by Telugu directors."

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan has multiple films in his slate, including Don, Ayalaan, SK 20 with Anudeep KV, and a film, backed by Kamal Haasan, and directed by Rangoon-fame Rajkumar Periyasamy.