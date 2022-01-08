Rowdy Boys to lock horns with Bangarraju at the box office

Dil Raju's nephew Ashish Reddy's debut film Rowdy Boys is all set to clash with Nagarjuna Akkineni-starrer Bangarraju on January 14 for the Sankranthi weekend. The clash comes at a time when big films such as RRR and Radhe Shyam have backed out of the festival race due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.



Directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, Rowdy Boys is a youthful entertainer that also features Anupama Parameswaran, Sahidev Vikram, Karthik Rathnam, Tej Kurapati, and Komalee Prasad in prominent roles.



A sequel to the 2017 blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana, Bangarraju is a supernatural drama that brings Nagarjuna and his elder son Naga Chaitanya together for the second time after Manam.



The film is being directed by Kalyan Krishna and also features Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty as the female leads, while Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, and Brahmaji will be seen in supporting roles.



Apart from these films, a pack of small films including Hero, DJ Tillu, and Super Machi are also lined up for release during the festival weekend.