Release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR postponed indefinitely due to rise in Omicron cases

The release of one of Telugu cinema’s much-awaited films, RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram), directed by SS Rajamouli, has been postponed indefinitely due to the rise in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The magnum opus, starring Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan, was initially scheduled for release on January 7. However, several states have now either imposed restrictions or shut down theatres to curb the spread of the virus.

The official Twitter handle of RRR announced the news earlier today. “Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, we will (sic),” the tweet read.

Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/JlYsgNwpUO — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 1, 2022

The film is a period drama set in pre-independent India and is inspired by fictional events. The film features characters based on real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

RRR’s music has been composed by MM Keeravani. The film will see Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn playing an extended cameo.

The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam, but a new release date has not been announced yet.