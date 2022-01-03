Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual to be helmed by Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV

Sivakarthikeyan announced his next project on January 1 on Twitter and revealed that it is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film. This will be the Doctor actor’s first bilingual project and it is written and directed by Anudeep KV.

Anudeep worked previously on Pittagoda and Jathi Ratnalu. Sivakarthikeyan tweeted, “Very happy to join with @AsianSuniel sir @SBDaggubati sir & my frnd @iamarunviswa for #SK20 ,directed by my fav @anudeepfilm & music by @MusicThaman bro. A fun-filled entertainer on the way.”

The film is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas in association with Suresh Productions. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is wrapping up work for his upcoming film Don. Priyanka Mohan who played the lead in Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor will also play the lead in Don directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi.

Don also stars Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Soori, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, and Cooku with Comali fame Sivaangi. Director Gautham Vasudev Menon is also reportedly playing a pivotal part in the film.