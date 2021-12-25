Actor Vivek Madaan reveals he had a crush on his co-star Raveena Tandon during his growing-up years

Actor Vivek Madaan who played a small but key role in Kay Kay Menon-starrer Special OPS 1.5, featured opposite Raveena Tandon, as her husband, in the Netflix series Aranyak.

Talking about working with the actress Vivek revealed he had a huge crush on her. "Obviously, one is a little wary of being paired opposite such a big star and you are naturally a bit apprehensive about how things would be as working professionals. But Raveena was very endearing. She has this charm that immediately puts any person at ease. During our growing-up years, we all had a major crush on her. We had a really strained equation as characters in the storyline and it was very difficult for me as an actor to be constantly rude to her. But, that's the challenge as an actor and I just went with the flow organically and it resulted in a very productive artistic collaboration."

Aranyak on Netflix is a web series directed by Vinay Waikul. The talented actor and Raveena, along with actors Parambrat Chattopadhyay, Asutosh Rana, Zaakir Hussain, Meghna Malik, Indraneil Sengupta, Mahesh Shetty and others shot in Dalhousie and Manali, Himachal last year.

On the work front, Vivek will be seen in the Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer high octane thriller Runway 34. In addition to this, he will be seen in a web series called ‘Breaking’ with Endemol Shine, in Raj and DK’s web series titled ‘Sunny’, and also an upcoming spy thriller with Reliance Entertainment titled ‘IB 71’.