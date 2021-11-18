Thaman to compose music for Sivakarthikeyan's Tamil-Telugu bilingual

We had previously reported that Sivakarthikeyan is likely to team up with Jathi Ratnalu-fame Anudeep for a Telugu-Tamil bilingual. The latest update is that Thaman is on board as the music composer of the film.



The news was confirmed by the composer through a tweet. Replying to Sivakarthikeyan's birthday wish Thaman wrote that he will make sure that his music for SK 21 will be a blast.



Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations LLP, the film marks the debut of Sivakarthikeyan in Telugu.



Thaman is awaiting the release of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Naga Chaitanya's Thank You and Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak. He also has Chiranjeevi's Godfather, Shankar-Ram Charan's RC15 and Trivikram's SSMB28.



Sivakarthikeyan, on the other hand, has films like Don and Ayalan in the lineup. The untitled film will start rolling early next year after Sivakarthikeyan wraps up his current commitments.