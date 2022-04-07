Venkat Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya's Tamil-Telugu bilingual kickstarted

We had previously told you that Venkat Prabhu will be making his Telugu debut and Naga Chaitanya will be making his Tamil debut through a bilingual project. The yet-to-be-titled film was officially launched today and it will be produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen. More details about the plot, crew and cast are expected soon.



Apart from this film, Venkat also has plans to remake Maanaadu as a Telugu-Hindi bilingual. No other details about the project are available now.



Venkat's recent film Manmadha Leelai, starring Ashok Selvan, Samyuktha Hegde, Riya Suman, and Smruthi Venkat hit theatres on April 1.



Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, has two Vikram Kumar projects in various stages of production, namely Thank You and Dootha. Interestingly, he plays the antagonist in the latter.

