Varun Tej to play fighter pilot in a bilingual

Actor Varun Tej will step into the shoes of an Air Force pilot in a Telugu-Hindi bilingual. Inspired by true events, the film is being bankrolled by Sidhu Mudha's Renaissance Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Films India. The action-thriller is being directed by a debutant director and the makers have kept his name under the wraps.



"The film is inspired by real events and it will showcase Varun as a fighter pilot who is known for his courage and valour. The story revolves around a thrilling rescue operation and the makers are planning to take the film on floors later this year," says a source.



Interestingly, the untitled film marks Varun's debut in Hindi and also reunites him with his Ghani producer, Sidhu.



Directed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani is set to hit the screens on April 8. Varun's other film, F3, is also arriving in theatres on May 27. A sequel to his 2019 blockbuster F2, the film also features Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada as other leads.