Anil Ravipudi to direct Jr NTR

Director Anil Ravipudi is all set to collaborate with Jr NTR for an action-comedy. The actor has been looking to work with Anil for a long time and has finally found the right script.



"NTR wants to work with a director who can tap his comic timing along with other commercial elements and has given his nod for Anil's storyline immediately. The director is currently busy developing the script and in all probability, the film will go on floors either by end of this year or early next year," says a source close to the development.



The film is likely to be bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Last seen in RRR, NTR is also committed to working in a film each with Koratala Siva and Buchi Babu Sana. While Koratala's film will go on floors in May, Buchi Babu's film is expected to commence principal photography in August. Anil, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of F3. He also has a film with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the pipeline.