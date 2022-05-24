Bommarillu Bhaskar to direct Naga Chaitanya

After the success of Love Story, actor Naga Chaitanya is one of the most sought-after actors in Telugu cinema. He is in demand and is already straddling between multiple projects, including Vikram K Kumar's web series Dootha and an untitled action entertainer directed by Venkat Prabhu.

According to a source, Chaitanya will be teaming up with director Bommarillu Bhaskar for a new film. The director, who is popular for delivering family entertainers like Bommarillu, Parugu, and Most Eligible Bachelor, is coming up with another script on family emotions.

"Bhaskar has narrated a script to Chaitanya, which he liked and has accepted. Once he wraps up Dootha and Venkat Prabhu's project, he will start shooting for Bhaskar's film," says a source.

The untitled film will be bankrolled by Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainments. Interestingly, Anil was supposed to collaborate with Chaitanya and director Parasuram in a film earlier, but things didn't work out. While the project is still on cards, it remains to be seen when it will go on floors.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya is awaiting the release of his next film, Thank You, on July 8. He will also be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Releasing on August 11, the film marks Chaitanya's debut in Hindi cinema.