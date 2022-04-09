Nagarjuna's The Ghost Ooty schedule begins

The makers of Nagarjuna's upcoming action thriller, The Ghost, have announced that the shooting of the film has begun in Dubai. Director Praveen Sattaru shared the news on Twitter while posting a picture of the shooting spot and camera. The Dubai schedule of The Ghost, featuring Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan was wrapped recently.



Both the actors will be seen playing Interpol officers in the film, while Gul Panag and Anika Surendran are a part of the supporting cast. The film was initially supposed to star Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead, but she had to opt out of the film due to her pregnancy. Later Amala Paul was approached for the role, but it was finally bagged by Sonal. The Ghost has cinematography by Mukesh.



The film is backed by Northstar Entertainment in association with Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. There is no release date for the film yet.

