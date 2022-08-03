Kangana Ranaut says the 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' Twitter trend has been curated by Aamir Khan

Just a few days before the release of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer, Laal Singh Chaddha, a campaign to boycott the movie started trending on Twitter. This happened after a few users dug out the 3 Idiots actor's past interviews, where he said that India was becoming an intolerant nation. Amidst the rage, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and claimed that Aamir himself must have been behind the trend.

She wrote: "I think all the negativity around upcoming relase Laal Singh Chadda is skillfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself, this year no Hindi films have worked (barring one exception of a comedy sequel) only south films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked, a Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway.... But now they will call India intolerant, Hindi films need to understand the pulse of audiences it's not about being a Hindu or Muslim... even after Aamir Khan ji made Hinduphobic PK or called india intolerant he gave biggest hits of his life please stop making it about religion or ideology, it's takes away from their bad acting and bad films."

Kangana Ranaut's story on Instagram

Aamir Khan reacted to the boycott trend and said that it makes him sad to know that a lot of people believe that he is someone who doesn't like India. "That's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way," he says. He also requests his fans to not boycott his movies and give them a fair chance.

Laal Singh Chadda is the official remake of the 1994 Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in prominent roles.

The movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 11.