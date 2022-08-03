Katrina Kaif will appear on ‘Koffee with Karan Season 7’ sans spouse, Vicky Kaushal 

According to media sources, Hindi film actress Katrina Kaif is set to appear on the chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7 hosted by director-producer Karan Johar; she will reportedly appear alongside her co-stars from her upcoming film Phone Booth: actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Media sources further reported that the trio have just shot the episode. Katrina’s husband, actor Vicky Kaushal will also appear in an episode of the show alongside his contemporary, Sidharth Malhotra.

Also read: Karan Johar admits to revealing the rapid fire questions to ‘SOTY’ actors beforehand

The actress posted pictures of herself on her Instagram handle and captioned the post, “Anyone for Koffee?? (sic)” Prior to posting the photos of herself, she shared a reel that was reportedly shot behind the scenes, which she captioned, “A little posing and the necessary hair flick. (sic)”

Ishaan, too, took to his Instagram handle on Monday and posted solitary pictures of himself and captioned the post, “Koffee date with ________ (sic),” to reportedly leave fans guessing about who he would appear with.

Also read: Alia Bhatt shares an update on 'Jhee Le Zaraa': It's happening

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi