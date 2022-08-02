Alia Bhatt shares an update on 'Jee Le Zaraa': 'It's happening'

Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt shares updates on her upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa a roadtrip drama directed by Farhan Akhtar, starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif playing the lead roles and expected to release on June 2023.

Written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in collaboration, under the banner Excel Entertainment, the film was announced last year.

There were several rounds of speculation as to whether the film is happening or not, but Alia Bhatt debunked all rumours in her recent media interaction.

She said "IT'S HAPPENING!!...We will go on floors next year. Of course, we cannot go on the floor this year (indicating her pregnancy). We ain't letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It's going to be quite massive and we can't wait (sic)”.

According to reports, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt have never shared screen space before and this will be the first time all three will be seen together in a film.

There were many speculations that Farhan had shelved the film to shift focus on the next big directorial Don 3. Rumours state that the film not only brings back Shah Rukh Khan as Don but will also see megastar Amitabh Bachchan return to his iconic role.

Excel Entertainment is one of the leading production houses in India and has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to name a few.

Comedy and drama genre Hindi movie Jee Le Zaraa will release in 2023.

