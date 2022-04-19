Zoya Akhtar starts shooting for Netflix's The Archies

Director Zoya Akhtar began shooting for Netflix's live-action musical film The Archies on Monday. Zoya is producing the film with long time collaborator Reema Kagti under their banner Tiger Baby Films.

The announcement was made by Reema on her Instagram account. She posted a picture of a clapboard and wrote, "Archie’s shoot starts, Tiger Baby’s first solo production #partnerincrime @zoieakhtar @Netflix."

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India.

The film reportedly features Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son, Agastya Nanda, all of them are making their screen debut.

Though the cast has not been announced officially, reports claim that Suhana will be seen playing Veronica Lodge, while Khushi and Agastya will feature as Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews, respectively.

The trio was also spotted on the film’s set in March, reportedly for a costume trial.