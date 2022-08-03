Twilight actor Cam Gigandet and his wife, Dominique Nicole Geisendorff, file for divorce

Hollywood actor Cam Gigandet, who played the antagonist James Witherdale in Twilight (2008) is parting ways with his wife, Dominique Nicole Geisendorff. Media sources state that Dominique (37), officially filed for divorce from Cam (39) on August 1, after 13 years of marriage. Reports added that the legal filing stated “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, with Dominique listing May 1 as the date of separation.

Dominique is seeking joint and legal custody of their three children -Everleigh(13), Rekker (9), and Armie (6) , whom she shares with the actor. Sources said that the Beneath the Surface actress has requested Cam to pay spousal support and asked the court to prevent him from seeking any financial aid from her.

According to reports, Cam and Dominique have already cut ties with one another on social media as they are no longer following each other on Instagram. Sources added that Dominique has also removed some of the posts on her account as there are now only two family photos that include Cam. On the other hand, the Burlesque actor has no photos at all on his page.

The former couple tied the knot in 2008. They welcomed their third child together in 2015, shortly after Cam was featured in People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive issue, state sources. He told the magazine about balancing his quest to stay in shape while being a full-time dad.

“With kids, it’s always tough to really commit much time and energy to staying in shape, but it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make,” he said. “Playing with them is just as exhausting. But when I get the chance, I don’t think of it as exercise (sic),” the actor was quoted as saying.

Cam has also appeared in several movies after Twilight, including Burlesque, Bad Johnson, Easy A, and The Roommate.