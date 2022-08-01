Naga Chaitanya opens up about his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, has opened up to media sources about his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and said that both of them have moved on and that he does not wish to speak further on the topic.

“Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That’s what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that (sic),” the Thank You actor was quoted as saying.

Also read: Naga Chaitanya: I have changed my approach towards films

Naga also added that all the speculations regarding the divorce were temporary and that he refrains himself from talking much on the subject. “My friends, family and the people who matter, they all know. And you see, news replaces news. All the speculation and conjecture are very temporary. The more I react to it, the more news it will make. So I just stay chill about it, let it happen and it will all fade away hopefully (sic),” Naga said in the interview.

Also read: Samantha pays a higher price to purchase the apartment where she lived with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha had recently opened up on the divorce on Koffee With Karan, where she appeared with Akshay Kumar. Samantha admitted on the show that the couple still had hard feelings for each other, saying, “Like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes. The situation is not amicable right now, but it may be some time in the future (sic).”

When asked in another interview if Naga would also like to appear on the show, he replied, “On Koffee With Karan, why not if I get a chance? Karan Johar is great; I love the work he does. If he wants to have me, why not? (sic)”

Naga also spoke to media sources about how the actor maintains the work-life balance. “I’ve sort of built myself in a way where my personal life doesn’t affect my professional life. When your personal life is at the forefront in the media, that and not your professional life becomes the headline, it gets a little irritating and frustrating. You don’t like it when your personal and professional lives are connected. I don’t connect it and I’ve created a very clear barrier between the both (sic),” he was quoted as saying.

On the topic of working with Samantha in the future, the actor said in an interview, “That's gonna be a crazy one if it happens. But I don't know, only the universe knows. Let's see (sic).”