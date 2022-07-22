If you put us in a room, hide sharp objects: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on current equation with Naga Chaitanya

Popular actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her Koffee With Karan debut in the third episode of the seventh season of the show. The episode was aired on July 21, 2022 and is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. She was accompanied by Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar on the show, where opened up about her separation from the Telugu actor, Naga Chaitanya, admitting that there were still hard feelings between them.

"If you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects (sic),” Samantha was quoted as saying.

She also shared that she was stronger now, saying, "It has been hard but it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been (sic).”

The host of the show, Karan Johar asked Samantha about the social media trolling she has been facing due to the separation from her husband. The actress was quick to correct him saying “ex-husband”. Samantha added on the show, “I couldn’t really complain about it because I chose that path. I chose to be transparent and I chose to reveal a lot of my life. And when the separation happened, I couldn’t be too upset about it because they invested in my life and it was my responsibility to have answers, which I didn’t at that point of time (sic)."

When asked by Karan whether the actress still had hard feelings for Naga Chaitanya, Samantha was quoted as saying, "Like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes. The situation is not amicable right now, but it may be some time in the future (sic)."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in October 2017 and separated in October 2021, after four years of marriage. According to reports, the two have filed for divorce, and the legal process has begun.

On the work front, the actress has finished shooting for her upcoming Telugu film Kushi, which stars Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha is also said to be producing a film for Taapsee Pannu, which is expected to be announced soon.

Reports say that the Ye Maaya Chesave actress is all set to make her Hindi film debut with actor Ayushmann Khurrana, which is expected to hit screens by late 2023. She has also signed her second Hindi-language film opposite Akshay Kumar claim media sources.

