As long as I am not remaking his films, he likes my films: says Sara Ali Khan in Koffee With Karan 7

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor appeared as guests in the latest episode of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7. The episode was filled with revelations, confessions, and hilarious conversations between the director and the two best friends.

While playing the rapid-fire segment and asked to choose between ‘fact or cap’ — another way to say ‘fact or fiction,’ Karan tossed the statement: your father is yet to like a film of yours. She replied, “As long as I am not remaking his films, he likes my films. I think we are good here.”

Sara has appeared in only one such movie: Love Aaj Kal 2, opposite Karthik Aaryan and directed by Imtiaz Ali, who also directed the original 2009 movie.

Sara and Saif Ali Khan have previously appeared together on Koffee With Karan 6, where they talked about their relationship with each other, among other things. When asked if she made all the important decisions of her life by herself, she replied: Have you met my mother (Amrita)? I don’t. She was also asked if her family finds her Instagram ‘cringe-worthy,’ she responded: Everybody I know does.

In the latest episode, Karan Johar also revealed their past dating lives, surprising the two actresses. He said that he knew they once dated brothers who were, coincidentally, living in the same building as Karan Johar, leaving the actresses flustered.

Apart from this, the two friends shared their near-death experience during their trip to Kedarnath, where they were on the verge of falling off a cliff. They said they almost froze in the minus seven-degree celsius weather, even after layering on every piece of winter clothing they had.

Koffee With Karan 7 will have Aamir Khan as the guest in the next episode. There is also an ensemble of guests appearing in the show, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Pandey.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen on the big screen with Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She is working on a yet-to-be-titled project directed by Laxman Utekar. She will also be seen in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey.

