Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan's ‘Koffee with Karan’ confession 

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali khan saying she would like to date the actor

Bollywood actress, Sara Ali Khan was recently in the news for saying that she would like to date Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. The actress can be seen saying it in the teaser released for the second episode of the current season of Koffee with Karan. Vijay has now reacted to the actress’s confession. The Dear Comrade actor took to Instagram posting the teaser and a message for Sara in his story.

“I love how you say ‘Deverakonda’. Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection (heart emoji) (sic),” he wrote.

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the second episode of the seventh season of Koffee with Karan with Janhvi Kapoor. In the teaser, when asked to name a star she would be interested in dating, the actress took Vijay’s name.

Back in 2018, when Sara appeared on the show with Saif Ali Khan, she was asked a similar question by Karan. She had taken the name of Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan. Soon, there were reports about the actors getting together and then breaking up. The reports were not confirmed by any of the actors.

In the teaser, Sara can be seen opening up about her past relationships. She and Janhvi also talk about the bond they share.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s (the director of Mimi) upcoming film. She was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re. The film also starred Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles.

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Puri Jaganaadh’s action film Liger. The film will also star Ananya Panday as the female lead. Legendary American boxer Mike Tyson will also be seen in a supporting role in the project. Liger is scheduled for a August 25, 2022 release.

