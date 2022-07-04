Vijay Deverakonda’s personal trainer Kuldep Sethi reveals details about the actor’s ‘Liger’ poster look

The new poster for Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Liger recently dropped on social media and has created a lot of buzz among the actor’s fans. The poster featured Vijay flaunting his chiselled body in a semi-nude pose, holding a bouquet of roses. His trainer Kuldep Sethi recently spoke to media sources about what went into the creation of the look. He added that it took Vijay three weeks to get into shape.

“Due to the lockdown, the training went a little up and down but still during the shoot of important sequences, VD’s body was in good condition. Later, Puri sir and Vijay decided they wanted a certain look for a photo shoot and I had three weeks to get the peak conditioning of the body that you see now in the latest poster (sic),” Kuldep told media sources.

He revealed that the team had conducted a photo shoot about a year ago when Vijay was already in good shape but the actor decided to go an extra mile. “He was in good shape but for this poster, the definition had to be clearer. We started training and I suddenly changed a bit of his workout style. He is playing a UFC character so I changed his training module to do more super sets and drop sets that made his muscle quality more defined and he burned the fat at a faster rate (sic),” Kuldep was quoted as saying.

He added that the training got more intense as the weeks passed. In the last week, the actor also did a lot of posing routines. Kuldep told media sources, “In the last one week (before the photoshoot for the poster), there were a lot of posing routines and it was very important for us because Vijay, for the first time in his life was doing something like this. Every day, we had 30-minute posing session. It was also very tiring for him but with this routine, he also got to showcase his muscles and understood it much better. (sic)”

Kuldep said that he had also changed Vijay’s diet to achieve the look. “I also changed his nutrition. I cut down his carbs and increased protein, a lot of fibre and water. That’s how we trained! A lot of people do water cutting but I didn't. We did water cutting only on the day of the shoot instead and that was also 50 percent. You can see how confident he looks with his body. It takes a lot of guts to be fantastic to showcase your body this way. Vijay Deverakonda has worked a lot on his overall physique for this. There’s a lot more to this (sic),” he explained, according to sources.

Liger narrates the story of a kickboxer who goes from being a ‘chaiwala’ (tea-seller) in Mumbai to a professional boxer, competing in the United States. The film, which has been helmed by Pokiri director Puri Jagannadh, also stars Ananya Pandey and legendary boxer Mike Tyson. It will be released in theatres on August 25, 2022.

