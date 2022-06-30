Team Liger: Vijay Devarkonda, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar wish Mike Tyson with birthday video

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson, who is celebrating his birthday today on June 30, received wishes from a host of celebrities across the globe and one special wish from team Liger as well. Team Liger, including actors Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, and Karan Johar, dropped a video on their social media handles wishing Tyson a ‘Happy Birthday.’

The video shows glimpses of the Liger cast’s shoot schedule abroad, which includes some scenes shot in the US a few months ago. We see some BTS footage of Mike Tyson in all his glory and some shots of the legendary boxer chatting with the cast. The video also shows the actors and Karan Johar wishing the boxer a happy birthday.

Sharing the video, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Happy Birthday @MikeTyson I never even dreamt of meeting you, forget all the things I got to do with you. You are a memory for life (sic).”

Happy Birthday @MikeTyson

I never even dreamt of meeting you, forget all the things I got to do with you. You are a memory for life #Liger pic.twitter.com/urFy4t2diJ — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 30, 2022

Producer Karan Johar also dropped the same video and wrote, “Team #LIGER wishes the LEGEND, @miketyson a very happy birthday! The big clash on-screen awaits! #LigerOnAug25th (sic).”

Vijay and Mike Tyson will be sharing screen space in Liger for some intense boxing scenes. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the trailer of the film is expected to release on July 10, followed by film promotions. Liger is scheduled to hit screens on August 25.