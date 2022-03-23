WrestleMania 38: From Kim Kardashian, Pamela Anderson to Mike Tyson, take a look at 11 celebrities who have appeared in the ring

Hollywood and WWE have always been complementary to each other. Names like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Kim Kardashian and others have been part of several WWE events.

This year at WrestleMania 38, Logan Paul, YouTuber and a favourite young star on American television and streaming platforms, and American stunt star popular for his show Jackass, Johnny Knoxville will be part of the event. Not only will they make an appearance, they will also compete in matches. Scheduled for April 2, WrestleMania 38 will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

While everyone's waiting for the big night, we take a look at 11 Hollywood and American celebrities who have been part of WrestleMania since its inception.

Bad Bunny: WWE fanatic Bad Bunny made his high-flying wrestling debut last year, with a tag-team match during the first night of WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, Florida. The Puerto Rican rapper teamed with Damian Priest to face The Miz and John Morrison, with the duo performing an Electric Chair Drop/Crossbody combination on The Miz to ultimately get the pin and win the unforgettable match.

Ozzy Osbourne: The ‘Prince of Darkness’ made a guest appearance on WWE WrestleMania 2 in New York, which was held on April 7, 1986. The heavy metal singer played against the Dream Team while teaming himself with the British Bulldogs.

Pamela Anderson: Pamela appeared as a guest valet in WrestleMania 11 in 1995. She was at ringside and was supposed to accompany the winner of the Royal Rumble match to his WWF World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania. Although Shawn Michaels won the match, Anderson came to the ring at WrestleMania with Diesel.

Burt Reynolds: Reynolds was famously part of WWE WrestleMania X in 1994 at Madison Square Garden. That night, he served as the guest ring announcer in the main event that saw Bret Hart defeat Yokozuna for the WWE championship.

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Just before becoming a part of the hall of fame, the famous actor, producer, businessman, and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared in WrestleMania 31 in the Levi’s Stadium, California where he was a part of the Terminator Genisys-themed entrance by Triple H.

Mr T: Mr T entered the world of professional wrestling and WWE in 1985 when the event took place in Madison Square Garden, New York. He was Hulk Hogan's tag-team partner at the World Wrestling Federation's (WWF) WrestleMania 1 which he won after defeating “Rowdy” Roddy Piper & Paul Orndorff before squaring up with Piper the following year (1986) in a boxing match, co-judged by legendary jazz singer, Cab Calloway.

Floyd Mayweather Jr: Arguably the best boxing player of all time appeared in WrestleMania 24 in 2008 when he went against Big Show in a No Disqualification match. Mayweather won the match by knockout and was applauded by the entire Citrus Bowl in Florida.

Mike Tyson: The "baddest man on the planet" was the special ringside enforcer for the Stone Cold vs. Shawn Michaels WWE WrestleMania 14 Championship main event in 1998. Tyson fooled everyone by pretending to be aligned with Michaels' D-Generation X heading into the event, but in the end, he revealed his allegiance to Stone Cold when he counted the 1-2-3 and raised the Rattlesnake's hand in victory.

Nicole Scherzinger: Lead singer Nicole Scherzinger took center stage at WWE’s Wrestlemania 25 extravaganza in Houston, Texas last night, opening the show with ‘America the Beautiful to open the pop-culture extravaganza.

Kim Kardashian: The reality TV star, model, businesswomen Kim Kardashian hosted a segment on the huge event, Wrestlemania 24 in 2008, the showpiece of the sport's entertainment calendar, which also featured Floyd Mayweather taking up Big Show.

Run-DMC: The Hulk Hogan fan performed during the WrestleMania 5 (1989) in Atlantic City, He sang a song, created specifically for the event. One of the most influential groups in rap music history, Run-DMC was the first rap group to win a Grammy Award.

Watch WWE WrestleMania 38 Live on April 3 and 4, 6:30 am (IST). On SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels